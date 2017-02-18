OKCPD: Short Chase Ends In Arrest

The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man is in custody after leading officers on a short vehicle pursuit and foot chase Saturday morning.

According to officers, this started out as a traffic stop around 10:40 a.m. The suspect inside the vehicle had warrants for his arrest. But, the suspect took off, crashed and fled from the scene on foot.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody a short time later, in the area of NW 10th and Greenvale Road.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.