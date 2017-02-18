Driver Crashes Pickup Into Strip Mall In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Driver Crashes Pickup Into Strip Mall In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A driver is recovering after crashing his pickup into a strip mall late Friday night.

Police said the man was driving on Hefner near Council, and they believe he had some sort of medical condition and crashed into the building.

The pickup went through the front of the North Haven Baptist Church, which takes up part of that strip mall.

EMSA treated the driver at the scene.

No one else was hurt. The driver’s name has not been released.

