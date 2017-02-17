Beyond The Bell: Exercises Help Norman Students Focus

Yukon Public Schools is thriving in light of state budget woes and a nationwide teacher shortage.More >>
Starting a new school year is exciting for a lot of kids. For some, though, it can be an anxious time.More >>
Safety systems to prevent cars from drifting into another lane or that warn drivers of vehicles in their blind spots are beginning to live up to their potential to significantly reduce crashes, according to two studies released Wednesday.More >>
Senator Jim Inhofe announced the end of his annual wild pigeon, a cause for celebration for an animal rights group.More >>
If you were lucky enough to pick up an NES Classic before production stopped, here's a trick to get the most out of the console.More >>
10 things to know when seeking financial assistance for collegeMore >>
Students waiting to find out if they've been accepted into the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay are receiving confirmation in the form of a Snapchat message. Will more colleges end up adopting the unorthodox route?More >>
High costs are a major reason why many poor students don't take part in school sports, clubs or arts programs, a new survey finds.More >>
