Clouds Increase, Chance Of Drizzle Across OK Overnight

Clouds increase overnight with a chance of drizzle across the state. Temperatures only drop to the upper 40's overnight.

Skies will be overcast Saturday with a lingering chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 60's.

We warm into the low 70's on Sunday with a gusty southeast wind. Showers and storms will move west to east across the state in the afternoon and evening with the highest chance of storms in the metro by Sunday evening.