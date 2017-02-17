One Dead, One Critical After Crash Involving City Bus In NW OKC

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash involving a city bus on the northwest side of the metro, Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene near NW 23rd St. and N. Utah Ave. An EMBARK bus and a vehicle were involved in a head-on crash, and authorities tell News 9 the critically injured person and the deceased individual were both in the car.

As many as a dozen passengers may have been on the bus at the time of the crash. Two passengers from the bus were transported from the scene in unknown condition.

Authorities have shut down NW 23rd St. in both directions in the area while crews work the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

