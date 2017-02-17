Late Oklahoma Green Beret Arrives Stateside For Interment At Arlington

A native Oklahoman and U.S. Army Green Beret who died while serving is awaiting burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

Warrant Officer Shawn Thomas of Woodward, OK, was killed February 2 in Niger in a vehicle accident.

He had deployed seven times to Iraq & Afghanistan and this was his 8th deployment.

His brother, Michael Thomas, told News 9 his brother was due back home this month.

“He was just such a great person,” Michael Thomas said.

His friends, loved ones and military family held a celebration of life for Thomas on Thursday.

Michael Thomas said his brother’s cremated remains are now on a waiting list to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Thomas lived in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and is survived by his wife, Tara, and their four children.