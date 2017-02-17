Late Oklahoma Green Beret Arrives Stateside For Interment At Arl - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Late Oklahoma Green Beret Arrives Stateside For Interment At Arlington

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK -

A native Oklahoman and U.S. Army Green Beret who died while serving is awaiting burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

Warrant Officer Shawn Thomas of Woodward, OK, was killed February 2 in Niger in a vehicle accident.

He had deployed seven times to Iraq & Afghanistan and this was his 8th deployment.

His brother, Michael Thomas, told News 9 his brother was due back home this month.

“He was just such a great person,” Michael Thomas said.

His friends, loved ones and military family held a celebration of life for Thomas on Thursday.

Michael Thomas said his brother’s cremated remains are now on a waiting list to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Thomas lived in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and is survived by his wife, Tara, and their four children.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.