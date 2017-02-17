Late Oklahoma Green Beret Arrives Stateside For Interment At Arlington

Tuesday evening's heavy rainfall in central Oklahoma caused several streets across the Oklahoma City metro to become impassable.More >>
Tuesday evening's heavy rainfall in central Oklahoma caused several streets across the Oklahoma City metro to become impassable.More >>
The state teacher shortage is getting worse. That's the word from the state’s superintendents.More >>
The state teacher shortage is getting worse. That's the word from the state’s superintendents.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.