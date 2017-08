OSBI announced today the surrender of Sheryl Clark, the woman who, according to the Garvin County Sheriff's office, illegally withdrew more than $36,000 from her daughter's trust fund.

Her daughter was awarded a large sum of money as part of a workers' compensation case after her father died. The entire amount was withdrawn from the trust but a portion of the taken money was deemed by a court to be properly used for the welfare and maintenance of the daughter.

Clark faces six counts of forgery and one count of embezzlement.