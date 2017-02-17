OKC Police End Search For Armed Man Near Federal Courthouse

Oklahoma City police have called off a search an armed man Friday morning after reports of a person walking near the federal courthouse downtown with a rifle.

Officers said they received several calls, and a photo of an armed man downtown. Investigators arrived at the scene but didn't locate the man or the rifle.

Police said they were actively searching for the man in downtown parking garages. Officers described the man as white, wearing a long-sleeved black jacket and blue jeans with black shoes that have white soles.

Schools have ended their lockdown.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated police had found the rifle.