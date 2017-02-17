Pruitt Vote Happening Today Despite Controversy

The Senate confirmation vote on attorney general Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency will happen at noon today Oklahoma time, where he is expected to get the thumbs up but it comes with plenty of debate.

More than 100 current EPA employees and 450 former employees have stood up and spoken out against Pruitt, protesting the Chicago office and sending a letter to Senators.

Pruitt is also facing a judge's order to release up to 2,600 emails. They were requested two years ago with concerns of his fossil fuel interests. He's been ordered to release those emails by next Tuesday.

At a press conference Friday morning, Senate Democrats said they will call for a vote to extend debate at 11:30 a.m. If that votes passes, Pruitt's confirmation vote will be further delayed.