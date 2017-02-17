Pruitt Vote Happening Today Despite Controversy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Pruitt Vote Happening Today Despite Controversy

Posted: Updated:
AP photo AP photo
WASHINGTON -

The Senate confirmation vote on attorney general Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency will happen at noon today Oklahoma time, where he is expected to get the thumbs up but it comes with plenty of debate.

More than 100 current EPA employees and 450 former employees have stood up and spoken out against Pruitt, protesting the Chicago office and sending a letter to Senators.

Pruitt is also facing a judge's order to release up to 2,600 emails. They were requested two years ago with concerns of his fossil fuel interests. He's been ordered to release those emails by next Tuesday.

At a press conference Friday morning, Senate Democrats said they will call for a vote to extend debate at 11:30 a.m. If that votes passes, Pruitt's confirmation vote will be further delayed.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.