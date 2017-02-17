Monster Jam Sets Up Shop At The Peake This Weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Monster Jam Sets Up Shop At The Peake This Weekend

AP photo AP photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

It's Monster Jam weekend here in Oklahoma City with the world's biggest, most powerful trucks jumping and racing around the dirt track.

News 9's Chris Gilmore stopped by Friday morning to get a much closer look at the machines.

For tickets and more information on Monster Jam, click here.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
