Reservists Return To Tinker After Two Months In Asia - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Reservists Return To Tinker After Two Months In Asia

Posted: Updated:
By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

More than 90 Tinker Air Force Base reservists from the 507th air refueling wing are returning home in two waves after a two-month deployment to southeast Asia. Some of them are expected late this morning or early this afternoon. The rest of them will return Sunday.

These airmen and four KC-135R Stratotankers have been in Turkey supporting deployed air operations against the Islamic State. The four deployed aircraft completed more than 1,100 combat support hours during the deployment.

The 507th ARW is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in the state of Oklahoma and the majority of airmen returning both live and work in Oklahoma permanently as reservists. The wing regularly deploys in support of Operation Inherent Resolve with the next large deployment set for this summer.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.