Reservists Return To Tinker After Two Months In Asia

More than 90 Tinker Air Force Base reservists from the 507th air refueling wing are returning home in two waves after a two-month deployment to southeast Asia. Some of them are expected late this morning or early this afternoon. The rest of them will return Sunday.

These airmen and four KC-135R Stratotankers have been in Turkey supporting deployed air operations against the Islamic State. The four deployed aircraft completed more than 1,100 combat support hours during the deployment.

The 507th ARW is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in the state of Oklahoma and the majority of airmen returning both live and work in Oklahoma permanently as reservists. The wing regularly deploys in support of Operation Inherent Resolve with the next large deployment set for this summer.