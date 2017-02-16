89-Year-Old Woman Found After OKC Police Issue Silver Alert - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

89-Year-Old Woman Found After OKC Police Issue Silver Alert

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89-year-old woman Thursday night.

According to the report, Billye Warren-Leard was last seen at BancFirst at 6200 Waterford Blvd. in Oklahoma City, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Warren-Leard was wearing a blue top with brown pants and black shoes. She also wears glasses.

Police said she drives a 2009 white Lexus ES350 four-door, with Oklahoma license plate AME791.

Police said it is possible Warren-Leard may be en route to Fort Smith, Arkansas or Spiro, Oklahoma.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities immediately.

UPDATE: Warren-Leard was located safely by Spiro Police.

