Family Who Lost Mother, Child In Moore Tornado To Help Teachers

Every May, especially on the 20th, is a reminder to the family of Megan and Case Futrell, a reminder of that day that was unfair to so many.

There's a family we never heard from after the Moore tornado in 2013 killed a mother clutching her baby boy. It's been too hard for them to talk about it but something's changed and now for the first time, they want to share their story.

"The storm had gotten so bad, so she called Cody and said I'm going to stop at the 711 and take shelter," said Debbie Miller, Megan Futrell's mother.

But the tornado was coming right for Megan and her 4-month-old son.

Megan left behind another son who's now 12, her husband - and a family - who for nearly four years now have wrestled with the sadness.

"I don't think there's a day that goes by that we don't think of her," said Cindi Decker, Megan Futrell's aunt.

Futrell may have been taken too early, but her work here on this earth is far from over. She was a special education teacher in Moore at Highland West Jr. High School and her family says after she died they received a letter from one of her former students.

Excerpt from the letter:

"She always had lunch with me. She always made sure I had a reason to come to school. She died in the Moore tornado. I was so sad. Not because she was leaving me but because of all the children she could have helped."

"Even though she's not here physically anymore, doesn't mean what she was and what she represented goes away," said Whitney Decker, Futrell's cousin.

That's why Decker started Meg's Miracles. She's teamed up with the Moore Public Schools Foundation to set up two grants. One in Futrell's name that will go straight to a Moore Special Ed teacher to help their students. The other one in baby Case's name will go to a Moore early education teacher.

"This would be exactly what she wanted us to do," said Miller.

"I want Meg's Miracles to be an example," said Whitney Decker. "I want to show people of this community and Oklahoma that something amazing can come out of tragedy."

The grants to help teachers in Megan’s and Case’s names will only happen with donations. If you’d like to help, click here to visit the Meg’s Miracles page with the Moore Schools Foundation. There you’ll find a link to donate.

Megan’s family will also be holding an inaugural event to kickoff fundraising for Meg’s Miracles. They’re currently accepting sponsors and underwriters for the event which will be on April 15th (specifically snack foods, wine, non-alcoholic drinks, and decorations).

Many thanks to the businesses that have already donated: 405 brewing, Anthem brewing, the Old School Business Center in Moore, Clauren Ridge Vineyard and Winery and the Toby Keith Foundation.