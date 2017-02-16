One Injured After Fire Breaks Out At NW OKC Apartment

Oklahoma City Fire Crews had to work quickly to resuscitate a man injured in a fire at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the metro.

Residents were evacuated after the fire broke out at the Lakeside Village apartment complex located near W. Wilshire Blvd and Northwest Expressway.

Firefighters say the fire was located and contained to the kitchen area inside one of the apartment units. One person inside that unit was injured, and firefighters had to perform CPR and use a defibrillator to revive adult male. That person was transported from the scene to Integris Baptist Hospital in unknown condition.

OKCFD says the cause of the fire was accidental. It started with food cooking on a stove.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.