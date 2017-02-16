Quiet Zones In OKC On Hold

Even though all the major construction is complete on the downtown OKC train quiet zone, train horns are still blowing.

The $3.8 million project meant improving train crossing and eliminating some on the stretch from NE 16th down to SE 23rd.

The project still needs the approval of the Federal Railway Administration.

News 9 has discovered what was thought to be a final inspection a month ago, revealed more improvements had to be made in order to have train conductors stop blowing their horns.

OKC Public Work’s Spokesperson Shannon Cox said the quiet zone will not go in to affect for another four to six weeks.

“It’s just a process that has to be taken,” added Cox.

Meanwhile, the City of Norman's quiet zone begins at 12:01 a.m. overnight Thursday.

Everything was okay with its final inspection weeks ago as well.