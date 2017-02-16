Quiet Zones In OKC On Hold - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Quiet Zones In OKC On Hold

Posted: Updated:
Even though all the major construction is complete on the downtown OKC train quiet zone, train horns are still blowing. Even though all the major construction is complete on the downtown OKC train quiet zone, train horns are still blowing.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Even though all the major construction is complete on the downtown OKC train quiet zone, train horns are still blowing.

The $3.8 million project meant improving train crossing and eliminating some on the stretch from NE 16th down to SE 23rd.

The project still needs the approval of the Federal Railway Administration.

News 9 has discovered what was thought to be a final inspection a month ago, revealed more improvements had to be made in order to have train conductors stop blowing their horns.

OKC Public Work’s Spokesperson Shannon Cox said the quiet zone will not go in to affect for another four to six weeks.

“It’s just a process that has to be taken,” added Cox.

Meanwhile, the City of Norman's quiet zone begins at 12:01 a.m. overnight Thursday.

Everything was okay with its final inspection weeks ago as well.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.