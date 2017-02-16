Plenty Of Sunshine On Deck For Friday Across OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Plenty Of Sunshine On Deck For Friday Across OK

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Skies stay clear Thursday night, and with a southwest wind temperatures will only drop to the low 40's.

Friday looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and a breezy southwest wind. Highs climb to the mid 60's Friday afternoon.

A passing storm system in the southern plains will increase our cloud cover on Saturday. There will be a slight chance of rain in eastern OK. Highs will drop to the mid 60's.

