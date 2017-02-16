Police: Lockdown At US Grant HS Lifted, No Threat Found

The lockdown at Oklahoma City's U.S. Grant High School has been lifted.

Students and faculty at US Grant High School in southwest Oklahoma City were placed on lockdown, Thursday afternoon, due to reports of a gunman on campus. Police searched the area and found no threat.

Authorities tell News 9 they received a call about a possible gunman on campus just before 3:30 p.m. The school is located near SW 48th St. and S. Penn. Ave.

A spokesperson for Oklahoma City Public Schools released the following statement regarding this incident: