Police: Lockdown At US Grant HS Lifted, No Threat Found

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The lockdown at Oklahoma City's U.S. Grant High School has been lifted.

Students and faculty at US Grant High School in southwest Oklahoma City were placed on lockdown, Thursday afternoon, due to reports of a gunman on campus. Police searched the area and found no threat.

Authorities tell News 9 they received a call about a possible gunman on campus just before 3:30 p.m. The school is located near SW 48th St. and S. Penn. Ave.

A spokesperson for Oklahoma City Public Schools released the following statement regarding this incident:

Today at 3 p.m. staff at U.S. Grant High School was informed that a possible weapon might have been in the school. School staff contacted police, and the school was placed on lockdown for after school activities. Keep in mind school was out at 2:25 p.m., so all of this occurred after school. Police arrived and they advised to lift the lockdown, no weapon was ever seen, nor found.  All after school activities are canceled today, and we continue working with police. At this time we don’t anticipate that there will be any delays for school tomorrow.

