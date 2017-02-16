Firefighters: Enid Man Rescued From Burning Home, Dies Hours Later

An Enid man rescued from his burning home Wednesday, has died, Enid firefighters said.

Crews said they responded to reporters of a structure fire in the 500 block of North 7th Street on Wednesday about 8:20 a.m. Two occupants of the single-story rental property, Denise Hutchinson, 59, and Doug Hutchinson, 38, were able to escape through a rear door with two of their dogs, firefighters said.

Marion Hutchinson, 59, was rescued from the burning home by firefighters, crews said. Denise Hutchinson, Doug Hutchinson and Marion Hutchinson were taken to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, authorities said.

Denise Hutchinson and Doug Hutchinson were treated for smoke inhalation and release, firefighters said. Marion Hutchinson was treated for thermal burns and smoke inhalation and admitted to the I.C.U. where he died several hours later, crews said.

Authorities said the fire originated in a sleeping area used by Marion Hutchinson at the front of the house and was likely accelerated by the use of medical oxygen. Crews said there was extensive fire damage to the room of origin, adjacent rooms and attic space, but the source of the ignition could not be determined.

Firefighters said there were no working smoke alarms in the home.