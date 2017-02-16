Oklahoma Flu Deaths Rise By 5 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

By Laura Hendrix
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Five Oklahomans have died as a result of the flu in the last week, a sharp decline from last week. 

Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 9 there were 12 flu deaths in Oklahoma which more than doubled the number of deaths so far this season. Up to this point there have been 28 flu-related deaths in Oklahoma.

One child age 5-17 died as a result of the flu, three adults aged 18-49, and five adults aged 50-64. The remaining 19 Oklahoman victims were over the age of 65.

The latest deaths were in Bryan, Canadian, Grant, Kay and Tulsa counties.

Tulsa County has had three times the number of deaths than any other county at 9. Kay county has had three death. Canadian, Stephens and Wagoner counties have each had two deaths and Bryan, Cleveland, Craig, Creek, Grant, Johnston, Logan, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, and Rogers counties have one death each.

The OSDH reports that 1,127 people have been hospitalized during the flu season that began Sept. 1, 209 of those in the last week.

