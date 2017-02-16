Human Remains Found In Dumpster Outside Oklahoma Walmart - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Human Remains Found In Dumpster Outside Oklahoma Walmart

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma -

Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in a dumpster in eastern Oklahoma.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice says an employee found the remains Wednesday afternoon at a gas station outside of a Wal-Mart store in Okmulgee, about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City. Prentice says the remains appeared to be those of an adult woman.

The police chief says authorities believe that the remains may be related to a case in another jurisdiction, but he did not provide any details.

The remains were sent to the state medical examiner's office. Prentice says police detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station.

