Statewide Burn Ban Over But Still In Place In Certain Parts Of S - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Statewide Burn Ban Over But Still In Place In Certain Parts Of State

Posted: Updated:
http://www.forestry.ok.gov/burn-ban-information http://www.forestry.ok.gov/burn-ban-information
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Despite the Governor dropping her statewide burn ban, several counties remain under a ban and they may last for a while.

At this moment as many as ten counties remain under a burn ban and all of these bans have been in effect since early February. Among the bans are Oklahoma and Canadian Counties. Both are listed to last until early next month.

Logan County did have a ban in place but it expired yesterday. County Commissioners were said to renew the ban but they did not. But even though the burn ban in Logan County is no longer in effect, a ban remains for residents inside Guthrie city limits.

As a reminder, under a burn ban you cannot have any outdoor burning, including brush and trash piles. Although, you can use your grill, either charcoal or propane.

Click here for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.