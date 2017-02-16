Statewide Burn Ban Over But Still In Place In Certain Parts Of State

Despite the Governor dropping her statewide burn ban, several counties remain under a ban and they may last for a while.

At this moment as many as ten counties remain under a burn ban and all of these bans have been in effect since early February. Among the bans are Oklahoma and Canadian Counties. Both are listed to last until early next month.

Logan County did have a ban in place but it expired yesterday. County Commissioners were said to renew the ban but they did not. But even though the burn ban in Logan County is no longer in effect, a ban remains for residents inside Guthrie city limits.

As a reminder, under a burn ban you cannot have any outdoor burning, including brush and trash piles. Although, you can use your grill, either charcoal or propane.

