Lankford Supports Gorsuch As Justice, Hosts Town Hall Meeting Tonight

Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch now officially has the stamp of approval from Senator James Lankford.

The two met yesterday to talk judicial philosophy and separation of powers, specifically the separation between the state and federal governments as well as the three branches of government.

His reaction after the meeting was positive, saying in part, "I was glad to be able to speak with Judge Gorsuch about his qualifications to serve on the Court... I enjoyed our conversation and I look forward to his confirmation hearing."

Sen. Lankford has organized a telephone town hall meeting for Thursday, February 16, at 7 p.m. You have to call the senator's Oklahoma City office at 405-231-4941 to get your number registered.

UPDATE: Sen. Lankford's office has told News 9 tonight's event is booked up but they plan to hold more in the near future.