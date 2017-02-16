15-Year-Old Arrested In Overnight Fatal Norman Shooting

Norman Police said a 15-year-old boy has been arrested on a complaint of murder in the first-degree in connection with an overnight fatal shooting.

Around 1:35 a.m., officers were called to the shooting near East Main St. and North Cockrel Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Neighbor Sara Bohanoe lives across the street from the front yard where the shooting happened. She said she heard the gun shot.

“Then there was a lot of commotion,” said Sara, “There were a lot of police cars and an ambulance.”

Sara said this surprises her because it is normally a quiet and nice neighborhood right next to an elementary school.

Norman Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sarah Jensen, said there was an altercation between the victim and the suspect. The 15-year-old boy shot a 19-year-old man.

On the scene, police interviewed multiple witnesses that led them to arresting the teen. Not much information can be released because he is a juvenile, but Jensen says he has a history of burglary and other crimes of that natures. This time, the teenager was booked on complaint of first degree murder.

“We were able to interview everyone we believe was involved in the incident, and so at this time the only individual facing any charges is that 15-year-old male,” said Jensen.

Jensen said police are still searching for the weapon used in the crime. They have received a number of tips regarding it. The homicide investigation is ongoing.