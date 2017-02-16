New Report Ranks OK With Third Worst Bridges In The US

It may not be too surprising to hear many of Oklahoma's bridges are just not good but exactly how bad is it?

Oklahoma is ranked in the top five in a report on the states with the worst bridges released by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association. There are 25 states with at least nine percent of their bridges considered structurally deficient.

News 9 Bridge Tracker

According to the report, "structurally deficient," means one or more of the key bridge elements, such as the deck, superstructure, or substructure, is considered to be in poor or worse condition.

Oklahoma is ranked third with 3,460 bridges considered structurally deificient. Over the last decade, nearly 2,400 new bridges have been built in the state and 350 have undergone major reconstruction. Oklahoma has identified almost 22,000 of its bridges in need of repairs, estimated to cost $21 billion.