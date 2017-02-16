New Report Ranks OK With Third Worst Bridges In The US - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

New Report Ranks OK With Third Worst Bridges In The US

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

It may not be too surprising to hear many of Oklahoma's bridges are just not good but exactly how bad is it?

Oklahoma is ranked in the top five in a report on the states with the worst bridges released by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association. There are 25 states with at least nine percent of their bridges considered structurally deficient.

News 9 Bridge Tracker

According to the report, "structurally deficient," means one or more of the key bridge elements, such as the deck, superstructure, or substructure, is considered to be in poor or worse condition.

Oklahoma is ranked third with 3,460 bridges considered structurally deificient. Over the last decade, nearly 2,400 new bridges have been built in the state and 350 have undergone major reconstruction. Oklahoma has identified almost 22,000 of its bridges in need of repairs, estimated to cost $21 billion.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.