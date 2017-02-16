Russell Westbrook's 27th Triple-Double Lifts Thunder Past Knicks

Russell Westbrook notched his 27th triple-double of the season as the Thunder beat the Knicks, 116-105 on Wednesday night inside of Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Related: Thunder Social Scene

Westbrook finished with 38 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists as the Thunder snapped a two-game skid with the win.

Russell Westbrook Quickest Triple-Doubles This Season

Dec 31 23:26 vs Clippers

Nov 28 25:19 vs Knicks

Wednesday 29:00 vs Knicks — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 16, 2017

Despite the Knicks jumping out to an early 16-2 lead and led by as many as 17 in the first half, the Thunder kept fighting.

Led by the ferocity of Westbrook, the Thunder closed the first half on a 24-6 run to completely flip the script and lead by two points at intermission.

If that wasn’t enough, OKC opened the third on an 8-2 run to distance themselves early in the second half. Whether Westbrook was finding an open teammate, picking the pocket of a Knicks player, or swishing one of his three 3-pointers, he was completely controlling the game.

The Knicks never got closer than four points the rest of the way as the Thunder now head into the all-star break following a nice win.

Victor Oladipo scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half while Steven Adams and Andre Roberson both scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively. Despite being the second worst 3-point shooting team in the league, OKC made 12 of its 23 3-point attempts in the win.

Carmelo Anthony led the Knicks with 30 points while Derrick Rose added 25 points and seven assists.

The Thunder will be off for eight full days before returning to action next Friday at home against the Lakers.