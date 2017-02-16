Russell Westbrook's 27th Triple-Double Lifts Thunder Past Knicks

Oklahoma City hosts Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks in the season opener on Oct. 19th.More >>
Oklahoma City hosts Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks in the season opener on Oct. 19th.More >>
With an eye toward tradition entering into its 10th season, the OKC Thunder today shared the designs for two of its new Nike uniforms for the 2017-18 season.More >>
With an eye toward tradition entering into its 10th season, the OKC Thunder today shared the designs for two of its new Nike uniforms for the 2017-18 season.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
This week on the Blitz, USA Today national college football writer George Schroeder joins Dean and John to discuss season Pre-season predictions.More >>
This week on the Blitz, USA Today national college football writer George Schroeder joins Dean and John to discuss season Pre-season predictions.More >>
Back in May, Millwood senior defensive tackle Israel Antwine thought the recruiting process was over when he committed to Ole Miss. But he reopened the recruiting process just last month when Rebels head coach Hugh Freeze resigned.More >>
Back in May, Millwood senior defensive tackle Israel Antwine thought the recruiting process was over when he committed to Ole Miss. But he reopened the recruiting process just last month when Rebels head coach Hugh Freeze resigned.More >>
Yul Moldauer is a grease monkey at heart. There’s something about having a tool in his hands and a problem to solve that speaks to him, a hobby he picked up from his father while growing up in Colorado.More >>
Yul Moldauer is a grease monkey at heart. There’s something about having a tool in his hands and a problem to solve that speaks to him, a hobby he picked up from his father while growing up in Colorado.More >>
A group of Oklahoman's hasn't let their obstacles stop them, in fact, they're national champs.More >>
A group of Oklahoman's hasn't let their obstacles stop them, in fact, they're national champs.More >>