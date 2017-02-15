My 2 Cents: Information Leaking Dangerous For U.S. - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Information Leaking Dangerous For U.S.

Leaked classified information forced the resignation of President Trump's National Security adviser, information about phone calls he made back in December to Russia's ambassador to the U.S.

So far, there's no evidence that he crossed any line or broke any laws in those conversations, we'll see if any evidence is found.

But what does seem clear, is that several people in our intelligence agencies broke the law by leaking classified information to a Washington Post reporter.

In fact, the Post reporter claims to have nine sources and senior officials in multiple agencies who gave him information about or corroborated information on Flynn's calls. 

He said all of them held those positions back in December before the Trump administration.

Multiple intelligence officials leaking information, disturbing.

Remember the leaks during the campaign?

I don't care if it's Democrats or Republicans being leaked on, this is incredibly dangerous for the country, and imagine the chilling effect it can have on our nation's leaders who may suddenly wonder what's been collected on them. 

If intelligence officials are using government surveillance gathering as a political weapon, Congress has to get to the bottom of it. 

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.

