OK Grandmother Continues To Seek Justice In Child Abuse Case

Doctors did not expect that Braylee Hinkle, a victim of child abuse, would ever walk again.

In April 2012, the 20-month-old arrived to the hospital with countless bruises, broken arms, ribs, and legs.

Nearly five years later, Braylee has made a remarkable recovery.

She now lives with her paternal grandmother. The 6-year-old can walk and loves to dance.

All that lingers from her tragic beginning is the outstanding criminal case against her accused abuser.

Major County court records show Braylee was abused while in the care of her mother Kayla Pollock and her mother's boyfriend Cody King.

King is charged with child abuse and conspiracy to commit the crime.

"I would just like for him to be honest and accept responsibility," said Sheila Thompson, Braylee's paternal grandmother.

She is frustrated at the five-year wait for justice.

"He's never even spent a day in jail," said Thompson.

Records show King has been out of jail on bond while awaiting trial. The trial has been pushed back several times since 2012. A preliminary hearing is not even on the docket.

"How can you do something like that to somebody, especially to a child, and nothing happens to you, just really a sad world we live in," Thompson cried.

It is unclear why there has been so many delays in the case.

Major County prosecutors declined to comment on the state's status due to it being "an ongoing case".

Thompson said that's the problem, she fears it may never end.

"I just don't understand why our justice system is so messed up," Thompson explained," I just have so much uncertainty in my life...I just need some closure.”

A status conference is set for Thursday, February 16, in Major County.

News 9 has learned there are issues with the defense that could have them ask for another continuance.

The defense attorney did not return calls for comment.