Crime Stoppers Tip Helps OKC Police Identify Armed Robbers

Oklahoma City Police arrest a man for a brazen “take-over” style robbery last month at Plaza Mayor Mall.

Police say 29-year-old Deontae Williams was one of five suspects who clubbed two clerks in the face with guns, before running out of Corporate Jewelry Repair with several pieces of jewelry.

Oklahoma City Police posted surveillance video of the robbery on their Facebook page a day after the robbery.

Police said a caller to Crime Stoppers told police Williams and the other suspects got together and watched the video of the robbery a few days later. Police said the group bragged about their belief they were “covered up” enough that they wouldn’t be caught.

“They thought this was fun, some kind of fun manner,” said Police Officer Travis Vernier. “But this wasn’t a funny situation, it’s legitimate armed robbery, in which they carried a significant amount of merchandise away from the business.”

Williams’s bond is set at $40,000. Police said they have other evidence tying Williams to the crime.