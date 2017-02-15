Norman North's Trae Young Picks OU Over KU & OSU - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Norman North's Trae Young Picks OU Over KU & OSU

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Norman North five-star point guard Trae Young declared his commitment to Lon Kruger and the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday afternoon.

Young, who made the announcement at his high school, chose the Sooners over Kansas and Oklahoma State after many months of speculation.

A McDonald’s All-American, Young is ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the 2017 recruiting class and averages over 40 points per game.  His Timberwolves currently hold a 15-4 record on the season.  

Young goes down as the highest-rated recruit of the Kruger era. 

