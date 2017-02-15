Grassroots Effort Helps Citizens Speak With State Legislators

Most days the halls of the state Capitol are filled with legislators and lobbyists, but that's starting to change with a grassroots effort to get Oklahomans more involved.

Going to a place like the Capitol and talking with lawmakers can be downright intimidating. That's where the group Let's Fix This comes into play.

The group works with individuals, often through social media, to take the fear out of meeting with lawmakers.

The group is non-partisan, doesn't promote individual legislation, and they said their goal is to educate the electorate while pushing for open and transparent government.

"What we want to do is not just rally, make noise. It's not really my thing. We want you to meet your legislators and for them to meet you," said Andy Moore of Let's Fix This.

"You're here because our state matters to you, and today is your day to be lobbyists. You're lobbying for everyday Oklahomans, whatever your issue is," state Rep. Jason Dunnington, D-District 88, said.

Wednesday, folks working with Let's Fix This met with lawmakers about everything from taxes and education to jobs and business growth.