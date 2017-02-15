Gluten Free Cauliflower Caprese Pizza
- 3 cups riced cauliflower
- 1/4 cup almond flour
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 1/2 cup Italian cheese blend
- 2 tablespoon Pesto sauce
- 1 tomato, sliced thin arugula
To prepare crust:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Spray the parchment paper with olive oil or non stick cooking spray.
- Place the riced cauliflower in a pie pan and microwave for 10 minutes.
- Stir every 4 minutes.
- Remove from the microwave and spoon the cauliflower into a clean dish towel and allow to cool.
- Wrap up the cauliflower in the towel and wring out all of the water.
- Place the cauliflower in a medium sized bowl.
- Add in the almond flour, Italian seasoning, Parmesan cheese, 1/4 cup of Italian cheese blend and salt.
- Stir together to combine and then add the egg and continue stirring till it forms a ball.
- Place the pizza "dough" on the parchment paper and flatten into a round crust.
- Allow 1 inch of thickness.
- Put the crust in the oven and cook for 25 minutes until golden brown.
- Remove from the oven and spread the Pesto sauce over the entire crust, top with sliced tomatoes and the additional Italian cheese blend.
- Return to the oven and bake for 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
- Remove from the oven and top with arugula and a drizzle of olive oil.
- Slice into wedges and enjoy!