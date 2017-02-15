Gluten Free Cauliflower Caprese Pizza - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Gluten Free Cauliflower Caprese Pizza

  • 3 cups riced cauliflower
  • 1/4 cup almond flour
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1/2 cup Italian cheese blend
  • 2 tablespoon Pesto sauce
  • 1 tomato, sliced thin arugula

To prepare crust:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. Spray the parchment paper with olive oil or non stick cooking spray.
  4. Place the riced cauliflower in a pie pan and microwave for 10 minutes.
  5. Stir every 4 minutes.
  6. Remove from the microwave and spoon the cauliflower into a clean dish towel and allow to cool.
  7. Wrap up the cauliflower in the towel and wring out all of the water.
  8. Place the cauliflower in a medium sized bowl.
  9. Add in the almond flour, Italian seasoning, Parmesan cheese, 1/4 cup of Italian cheese blend and salt.
  10. Stir together to combine and then add the egg and continue stirring till it forms a ball.
  11. Place the pizza "dough" on the parchment paper and flatten into a round crust.
  12. Allow 1 inch of thickness.
  13. Put the crust in the oven and cook for 25 minutes until golden brown.
  14. Remove from the oven and spread the Pesto sauce over the entire crust, top with sliced tomatoes and the additional Italian cheese blend.
  15. Return to the oven and bake for 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
  16. Remove from the oven and top with arugula and a drizzle of olive oil.
  17. Slice into wedges and enjoy!

