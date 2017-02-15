One Victim Transported After Shooting In SW OKC

Emergency crews and police are responding to a reported shooting in SW. Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the Brookwood Village Apartments.

EMSA said they transported the victim "emergency status" to a local hospital, but his injuries were non-life threatening.

Police said after investigating, the gunshot wound appears to be self-inflicted.