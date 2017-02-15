Bodies Found In NW OKC Building Being Investigated As Suspicious Deaths

The deaths of two adults whose bodies were found inside a northwest Oklahoma City building are being investigated as suspicious, police said.

The bodies, discovered inside a building near NW 6 Street and North Walker Avenue, are those of a man and a woman, according to authorities. Paramedics discovered the bodies when they were called to the building, police said.

Haz-mat crews searched the room where the bodies were found and reported no signs of dangerous gases.

Officers said there were no signs of forced entry or foul play. Neither victim has been identified, investigators said.

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene., but the deaths have not been ruled a homicide.

The state medical examiner will determine the causes of death.