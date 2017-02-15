OKC Police: 2 Arrested In January Shooting Death - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police: 2 Arrested In January Shooting Death

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two men have been arrested in the January shooting death of an Oklahoma City man, police say.

Courterris Swain and Steven Wallace have been arrested on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Antwon Denziel Chamblee, 23, according to authorities.

Officers said they found Chamblee critically wounded in the front yard of a home in the 6600 block of South Kelly Ave on Jan. 25 about 3:43 p.m. Chamblee was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

Swain was additionally charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, officers said. Investigators said it is unclear whether there would be any other arrests in the case because the investigation is still ongoing.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.