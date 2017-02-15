OKC Police: 2 Arrested In January Shooting Death

Two men have been arrested in the January shooting death of an Oklahoma City man, police say.

Courterris Swain and Steven Wallace have been arrested on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Antwon Denziel Chamblee, 23, according to authorities.

Officers said they found Chamblee critically wounded in the front yard of a home in the 6600 block of South Kelly Ave on Jan. 25 about 3:43 p.m. Chamblee was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

Swain was additionally charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, officers said. Investigators said it is unclear whether there would be any other arrests in the case because the investigation is still ongoing.