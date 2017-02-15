Oklahoma State Takes On TCU, Goes For Fourth-Straight Road Win

Brad Underwood and Oklahoma State are back on the road Wednesday when they take on TCU at 8:00 p.m. CT inside the new Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs currently own fifth place in the Big 12 and are enjoying a renaissance under new coach Jamie Dixon.

TCU (17-8, 6-6) has won three-of-four and is on the cusp of making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Frogs as a 10-seed in the latest Bracketology.

Oklahoma State handled TCU in Stillwater, 89-76, back on January 23rd behind Jawun Evans’ 27 points and eight assists. Jeffrey Carroll had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the win and Davon Dillard chipped in 10 points off the bench.

The Cowboys (16-9, 5-7) ride into Fort Worth having won three-straight Big 12 road games. Underwood attributes his team’s focus to the road success.

“We take a lot of pride in it and it’s something we talked about a great deal even before league play started, winning on the road and the toughness it takes to do that,” Underwood said. “It takes teamwork and leadership. It’s us against them, however many are in the stands. So, our guys are taking a lot of pride in that.”

TCU is led by Slovakian junior Vlad Brodziansky, who’s rapidly improving back-to-the-basket game has him averaging 14.0 points and shooting 59.6 percent from the field, the second-best mark in the Big 12.

Freshman guard Jaylen Fisher is finding his groove Frogs and has scored in double figures in each of the Horned Frogs’ past four games. Junior Kenrich Williams is second in the league in rebounding at 9.3 rpg.

A win at TCU would put the Cowboys in a tie for fifth place in the Big 12 with five games remaining in conference play.