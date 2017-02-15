Garvin County Sheriff Seeks Suspect Who Stole From Her Daughter' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Garvin County Sheriff Seeks Suspect Who Stole From Her Daughter's Trust

By Cole Poland, News9.com
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma -

Along with the OSBI, the Garvin County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking Sheryl Clark for fraudulent withdraws from her daughter's trust.

Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes said in a press release Clark made eight withdraws between March 2014 to June 2015 from a trust "based on money received from a workers’ compensation court award due to the death of her father." The daughter would have been able to access the money on her eighteenth birthday. On her eighteenth birthday, the daughter learned her account was empty.

Of the eight withdraws made by Clark, two were approved by a workers' compensation court for the "'welfare and maintenance' of the girl."

Clark is now facing six charges of forgery and one of embezzlement, all felonies.

The OSBI has reason to believe Clark is avoiding authorities. If anybody has any information as to her whereabouts, please call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.

