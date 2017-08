Oklahoma City police are asking for help identifying a man they say is a serial burglar.

The suspect, caught on surveillance cameras, has stolen high-end purses from the Dillard’s department store in of Quail Springs Mall at 2501 West Memorial Rd, according to authorities. Officers say the suspect has burglarized the Dillard’s on several occasions.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.