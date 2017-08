Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who burglarized a local Walmart.

Officers say the suspect, who was captured on surveillance video, broke into a fenced-in area at the Walmart at 3301 Southwest 104th St. The area was off-limits to the public.

Authorities say the burglar rummaged through containers looking for merchandise.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405/235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.