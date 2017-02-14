OU Hoops: Sooners Snap Seven-Game Skid With Win Over Texas - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Hoops: Sooners Snap Seven-Game Skid With Win Over Texas

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Norman -

Oklahoma snapped its seven-game losing streak on Tuesday night with a 70-66 win over Texas inside of the Lloyd Noble Center.

Jamuni McNeace was incredible in the win, tallying career highs in both points and rebounds with 14 and 14.

Despite trailing by only one point at halftime, the Sooners found themselves down by eight points early in the second half after the Longhorns opened the half on an 8-1 run. With senior Jordan Woodard out of the lineup with a torn ACL Oklahoma needed an offensive spark, and McNeace emerged at the right time.

Whether he was fighting for a rebound, or scoring on a beautiful lefty post move, McNeace was in the zone for the Sooners. Led by their lengthy big man, OU ripped off a 14-2 run with McNeace scoring eight of those points and capping it off with an emphatic slam.

UT quickly responded with a run of their own to regain the lead, but the Sooners used a pair of Jordan Shepherd 3-pointers to fuel a 10-1 run and put the Longhorns away for good.

Kameron McGusty and Rashard Odomes each added 11 points while Kristian Doolittle played well with nine points and seven rebounds. The Sooners made 22-of-31 free throw attempts compared to only 7-of-16 from UT. 

Jarrett Allen led the Longhorns with a game-high 17 points as Texas has now lost back-to-back games.

Oklahoma will be back in action on Saturday when they take on OSU in Bedlam. 

