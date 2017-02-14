Race For City Council Ward 4 Continues With A Runoff - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Race For City Council Ward 4 Continues With A Runoff

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The race for Ward 4's seat in the Oklahoma City Council continues with a runoff, according to unofficial Oklahoma State Election Board results.

Longtime lawmaker Richard Morrissette won the majority of the votes but did not surpass the 50 percent mark. Morrissette, who was a Democrat state representative for Oklahoma and New Hampshire, won 48 percent of the vote.

He will face homebuilder and developer Todd Stone who won 33 percent of the vote.

They will face off on April 4 for the runoff election.

Incumbents Larry McAtee, James Greiner and John A. Pettis, Jr., each won reelection for their respective seats on the council.

