Report: Magic Agree To Trade Serge Ibaka To Raptors

The Orlando Magic have traded Serge Ibaka to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for guard Terrence Ross and a 2017 first round draft pick according to The Vertical.

After spending the first seven years of his NBA career in a Thunder uniform, Ibaka's stint with the Magic last just over seven months. The Thunder traded Ibaka back in June on draft night in exchange for Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis and Ersan Ilyasova.

Serge's move to Toronto more confirmation of how lopsided the @okcthunder trade was w Orlando -- even with Sabonis & OKC slumping. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 15, 2017

The Magic reportedly believed Ibaka wouldn't re-sign with the team this summer when he's set to become an unrestricted free agent and were therefore forced to move him in order to not be left empty handed. Ibaka is averaging a career-high tying 15.1 points per game this season to go with 6.8 rebounds.