Report: Magic Agree To Trade Serge Ibaka To Raptors - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Magic Agree To Trade Serge Ibaka To Raptors

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Connect

The Orlando Magic have traded Serge Ibaka to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for guard Terrence Ross and a 2017 first round draft pick according to The Vertical. 

Related: Thunder Look Flat In Blowout Loss To Wizards

After spending the first seven years of his NBA career in a Thunder uniform, Ibaka's stint with the Magic last just over seven months. The Thunder traded Ibaka back in June on draft night in exchange for Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis and Ersan Ilyasova. 

The Magic reportedly believed Ibaka wouldn't re-sign with the team this summer when he's set to become an unrestricted free agent and were therefore forced to move him in order to not be left empty handed. Ibaka is averaging a career-high tying 15.1 points per game this season to go with 6.8 rebounds. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.