OSU Hires John Wozniak To Coach Running Backs

Oklahoma State's search for a new running back coach didn't last long.

Five days after Marcus Arroyo accepted an assistant coaching job at Oregon, Mike Gundy has found a replacement in Southern Miss wide receivers coach/special teams coordinator John Wozniak, the school announced on Tuesday.

Wozniak has been at Southern Miss since 2013 after spending time at programs such as Alabama (2012), UAB (2011), West Georgia (2010), Memphis (2009), Montana State (2008), LSU (2007), Georgia Southern (2006). Wozniak is very familiar with Stillwater seeing he was a graduate assistant for the Pokes back in 2004, but followed Les Miles to Baton Rouge for his first of two stints at LSU.

"Oklahoma State is a special place. Just like the players, coaches want to be at a place where football is important – a place where the fans care and the players have bought into the university and its football program. Ever since I left here in 2004, I've wanted to be back, and fortunately, now I have that opportunity," Wozniak said via a University press release. "Being around Coach Gundy in 2004, I had a lot of respect for him as a football mind, and more importantly, as a man. I knew that if I ever had a chance to work with him again, that I definitely wanted to do that."

With sophomore Justice Hill returning to lead the Cowboys' rushing attack in 2017 and beyond, Wozniak will have plenty of talent to work with as establishes himself within Mike Yurich's offense.