Oklahoma County Inmate Found Dead In Cell

An Oklahoma County inmate was found dead Saturday in a cell, the Oklahoma County sheriff's office reported Tuesday.

Amanda Freeman, 32, was found unresponsive about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in a cell. Efforts to resuscitate her by the jail medical staff and paramedics were unsuccessful.

Freeman was booked into the jail on Feb. 7 on misdemeanor complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia.

The cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner's office. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the death with the sheriff's office.