Pursuit Suspect Side Swipes Purcell PD Vehicle During Chase In M - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pursuit Suspect Side Swipes Purcell PD Vehicle During Chase In McClain Co.

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
McCLAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

One suspect is in custody after crashing into a Purcell police officer’s vehicle during a pursuit with authorities in McClain County, Tuesday afternoon.

It all started after deputies received a call about a stolen tow truck, with a vehicle attached, near the town of Wayne, Okla., according to the McClain County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies caught up to the truck and the chase was on, out of Wayne and north toward Purcell. Purcell police officers soon joined in, and at one point the suspect side swiped one of the Purcell PD cruisers. The officer was transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

Deputies finally got the suspect’s vehicle stopped near N. Green Ave. and W. Washington St. in Purcell. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect, identified as Ronald Thrash was high on paint thinner at the time of the pursuit, and was just released from jail on Monday on a complaint of huffing paint.

