News 9 Viewers Share Pictures Of Their Valentines - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

News 9 Viewers Share Pictures Of Their Valentines

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

News 9 Viewers sent in pictures of their Valentines. Here are just a few of the amazing pictures we received. Happy Valentine's Day!

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Chris Shriver - My wife Jennie is my Valentine. This is Our first Valentines as husband & wife!!Start the slideshow
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.