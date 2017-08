Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a hair salon.

Officers say the suspect entered the Great Clips on North Pennsylvania Ave. near West Memorial Rd. armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The suspect was wearing a dark shirt and jeans, a coat, hat and fabric covering their face. The robber was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.