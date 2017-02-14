Bethany Music Store Owner Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

A Bethany music store owner has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges, according to court documents.

David Mitchell Cureton, 54, was arrested on three counts of aggravated possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Edmond police say Cureton was sharing pornographic images of children over the Internet. Officers said thousands of images were found on digital devices when a search warrant was executed on David’s Music at 6236 NW 39th St. in Bethany.

“There are thousands upon thousands of images of child porn on his computer,” said Edmond Police spokesperson, Jenny Monroe.

Edmond Police say those photos were first discovered during an undercover operation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who made contact with Cureton over the internet.

Court records state that the pictures and videos found on his computer show "girls under the age of 13...posing in various stages of undress", and contained some of "young girls having sex with adult men." The documents state all the images were of "pre-pubescent girls between the ages of 1 to 12 years of age."

“We want to make sure that all of these kids who have come to David's music, for music lessons or to rent or buy instruments, all these kids he's come in contact with, we want to make sure there aren't any other victims out there,” said Monroe.

Cureton admitted to downloading child pornography to a computer in the business, according to investigators.