Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman they say stole a wallet and cellphone from a victim in a hospital waiting room.

Officers say the victim was sleeping in the family room of the Southwest Medical Center’s ICU where she had been caring for a sick relative when the suspect stole the victim’s wallet and cellphone on Feb. 1.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405/235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.