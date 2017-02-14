McClendon's Estate, Chesapeake Reach Financial Settlement

A settlement was reached between Chesapeake Energy and it's former CEO Aubrey McClendon's estate.

This all started as a legal dispute involving claims that McClendon stole sensitive documents from Chesapeake to start a rival company. But after a deadly crash last March, which happened the day after he was indicted, Chesapeake was seeking $445 million in damages from his estate.

As part of the settlement filed earlier this month in Oklahoma County District Court, Chesapeake has agreed to drop that claim and pay $3.25 million in legal fees. In exchange, McClendon's estate is dropping claims to any compensation still owed under McClendon's separation agreement with Chesapeake. That includes cash, stock, and the use of a corporate jet.

The agreement must still be accepted by the court. A hearing has been set for March 8.