Mustang, Edmond Seeks Passage Of $100 Million-Plus School Bonds Today

Election day is today with several city and county seats are up for grabs and while hundreds of millions of dollars are on the line in at least two metro school districts.

Mustang alone is requesting more than $180 million to go towards six different construction projects, including elementary, intermediate, and middle schools as well as a science academy. Additionally, Mustang has proposed a transportation maintenance facility and an educational services and administrative resource center.

Edmond taxpayers will be voting on $110 million worth of similar improvements.

Both districts say student growth makes these projects necessary.