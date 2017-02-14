Mustang, Edmond Seeks Passage Of $100 Million-Plus School Bonds - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Mustang, Edmond Seeks Passage Of $100 Million-Plus School Bonds Today

Posted: Updated:
file photo file photo
MUSTANG, Oklahoma -

Election day is today with several city and county seats are up for grabs and while hundreds of millions of dollars are on the line in at least two metro school districts.

Mustang alone is requesting more than $180 million to go towards six different construction projects, including elementary, intermediate, and middle schools as well as a science academy. Additionally, Mustang has proposed a transportation maintenance facility and an educational services and administrative resource center.

Edmond taxpayers will be voting on $110 million worth of similar improvements.

Both districts say student growth makes these projects necessary.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.